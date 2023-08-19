Array Networks, Luna Tech partner for networking and data security in Malawi

An American cybersecurity company, Array Networks has partnered Luna Technologies in Malawi to provide networking and data security products in the country.

Speaking during the cybersecurity training for various companies in the country in Blantyre on Wednesday, Array Networks regional sales head of Africa, Jayesh V said with the collaboration Value Added Distributors (VAD) is introducing Array Networks load balancer, Web Application Firewall, AG Series SSL VPN and DDoS protection into the Malawi market.

He said using these integers, organizations can ensure availability, security, remote access, SSL visibility from any platform, application and business.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to collaborate with Luna Technologies in Malawi. The timing is perfect as we expand our team and the capabilities of the Array Networks in Malawi to help our customers achieve Security, Access, scalability, performance and security. As Array continues to grow and expand, we aim to work together in commitment to offer tremendous business benefits to its customers.

“Array offers a complete range of application delivery and security solutions aimed at maximizing employee productivity, ensuring always-on availability, optimizing the end-user experience, and guarding business infrastructure against attack and data leakage.

“For over two decades, Array has pioneered advances in integrated traffic management and secure application-level communications, setting new standards for innovation, quality, price-performance, and commitment to customer service and customer satisfaction,” said Jayesh.

Luna Technologies Managing Director, Warren Nkonjera hailed the partnerships saying it will extend Array’s APV Series Application Delivery Controller, Web Application Firewall, AVX Series Network hyperconverged Infrastructure and range of solutions to enterprises, Banks and Government Organization across their network in Malawi.

“We are excited for the partnership which will bring a great change in both entities and transfer of skills to the local entity and individuals including creating employment.

“The threats and vulnerabilities that Organizations face in data protection, Luna Technologies through their partnership with Array Networks products and services, will cover the gap in the market through the wide range of solutions on Cyber Security as customers will achieve scalability, performance and most importantly, security, “said Nkhonjera.

He added: “Our objective is to bring enhanced security to Financial Sectors, Government and customer data in a world where data is key to the success or collapse of enterprises.”

Luna Technologies is one of the largest WAN and network performance solutions distributors in Malawi.

