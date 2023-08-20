Reunion Insurance commits MK3m towards 2023 Insurance Institute of Malawi Lakeshore Conference

Reunion Insurance Company Limited has sponsored the 2023 Insurance Institute of Malawi (IMM) Lakeshore Conference with MK3 million with donation.

Themed “Building resilience Through Insurance in Times of Economic Turbulences”, the conference is scheduled to take place from 31st August – 02nd September, 2023, at Sunbird Nkopola in the lake shore district of Mangochi.

Speaking at Reunion Insurance headquarters in Blantyre during the handover ceremony, Marketing and Business Development Manager, Miller John Joshua, said IIM plays an important role in setting standards and promoting professionalism in the insurance industry through training and education.

According to Joshua, as a company, they believe the gathering will provide platforms for sharing of knowledge, experiences and networking.

He added that as a local brand Reunion Insurance will continue to work with different stakeholders in various industries to fulfil its Corporate Social Responsibility as enshrined in its business model.

In his remarks while lauding the gesture, IIM vice president Reuben Kawelele Kamanga thanked Reunion Insurance for the kind gesture, described the donation as timely, stressing that it will go a long way in preparing for the conference.

Kamanga asked all stakeholders, regardless of their sectors, to partner them and make a date with the conference as it will unlock economic issues that matters in our recent times.

The Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe is billed to be the Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker at the event, which will be spiced up with panel discussions and live music.

Reunion Insurance is the most reliable and fastest growing wholly owned Malawian General Insurance Company, incorporated on 3rd May 2005.

Its registered Head office is located in Reunion House, Maselema, Masauko Chipembere Highway, Blantyre with branch Offices in Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Zomba, Mulanje, Mangochi, Songwe, Dedza, Mwanza, Mchinji plus several brokers and agents spread across the country.

