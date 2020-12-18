Chakwera advises Malawi army to remain apolitical

President Lazarus Chakwera has advised Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers to be apolitical when discharging their duties, so that they continue to be accorded the respect they deserve.

Chakwera, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi Defense Force made the remarks on Friday in Salima, when he commissioned 56 officer cadets who have completed nine-month training at the Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO).

He said the MDF is an institution that enjoys international acclaim as one of the most disciplined and professional forces in the world, hence the need to be respected.

“It should go without saying, yet still must be said, that the success of the Malawi Defense Force stems, in large part, from the resolve of those in its ranks to remain apolitical.

“Your clear demonstration of ideological neutrality and noninterference in domestic politics, have been key components of our effective system of Democratic Control of the armed forces,” he said.

Chakwera added: “In practice, this means that neither the Malawi Defense Force as an institution nor its leaders attempt to influence domestic politics, no more than they abide any attempts by politicians themselves to interfere in the discharge of their duties.

“It is this that has given the MDF its well-deserved accolade as the People’s Army.”

The President advised the new officer cadets to uphold the legacy of the profession they have joined by not serving as soldiers only, but leaders as well.

“As things stand, what each of you has joined today is more than a noble profession.

“This is a legacy you must now do your part to uphold, not only as soldiers, but as leaders of other men and women in uniform sworn to do the same.

“This is a huge responsibility, for it means putting duty to country above all things,” advised Chakwera.

He then promised government’s support towards improving the living standards of the soldiers and all other security agencies in the country, so that they effectively discharge their constitutional mandate.

“My administration is also committed to improving your living conditions so that they are commensurate with the services you render to country and citizens alike.

“In saying this, I have in mind, for example, the housing deficiency you endure, which is why three days ago, I launched a project to construct 10,000 decent houses for the Malawi Defence Force and other security institutions.

The President further revealed that his administration has also other projects in the pipeline, such as construction of another barracks at Meru in Chitipa District and the establishment of a Military Camp in Bandawe in Nkhata-Bay.

Commander of the Malawi Defence Force, General Vincent Nundwe, said the Malawi Defence Force will remain committed and working hard in its strive to fulfill its constitutional mandate.

He congratulated the new officer cadets for completing nine-month training, saying what they have achieved during the training will be remembered forever as per MDF’s motto which says Chaphunzilidwa Sichinatayike.

During the function, Chakwera presented a sword of honour and a trophy to Captain Steven Mussa and 2ndLiutenant Fiskani Nyirenda for emerging overall best performer and 2nd overall performer respectively.

The 56 officer cadets commissioned included 40 males and 16 females who are Doctors, teachers and engineers.

