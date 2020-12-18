Bushiri ‘miracle crossover’ moves to Malawi Square at Umodzi Park: Open for limited members due to Covid-19

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church says it has permission from Umodzi Park in Lilongwe to use their Malawi Square to plant a high-tech outdoor studio which will shoot and broadcast the Miracle Night Crossover on December 31 2020 by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

The much publicised Crossover Night Service was initially planned to be held at the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) but the facility’s managers reversed the decision.

In a statement released by the church’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo, the church says due to space limitations at Malawi Square and, also, the need for strict adherence to COVID-19 regulations, they will only permit limited members, from different parts of the world, who will be issued with tickets to be at the studio.

“ECG Church takes matters of COVID-19 seriously that is why we agreed with the position Stadium Management took leading to our choice of a manageable Malawi Square. As noted earlier, at Malawi Square only limited members will attend and there will be strict adherence to COVID-19 rules and regulations,” said Nyondo.

Nyondo has added that they expect over 1 million people to be accommodated online through Zoom conferencing technologies.

Besides connecting through Zoom, Nyondo noted that the church has already made strides in ensuring that the Miracle Night Crossover is widely covered by a string of local and international television networks.

Meanwhile, Nyondo has also used the moment to clear the misconception in the general public that Malawi government stopped ECG Church from holding its Crossover at Bingu Stadium something he called incorrect and misleading.

“The truth of the matter is that the Stadium Management cancelled the event fearing that with the numbers we attract, it would be challenging to implement COVID-19 regulations and also to prepare the Stadium for CAF games in 2021.

“The church agreed with the position Stadium Management took and eventually opted for a manageable Malawi Square for planting an outdoor studio with selected people attending,” he said.

He further added there was a circulation on social media indicating that President Lazarus Chakwera will be attending our 2020/21 Crossover Night.

“We neither received such a communication from State House nor did the church engage the high office on the same. That letter was fake; probably, created by those who want to plant discord between ECG Church and government. We dissociate ourselves from the letter and we would like to advise people behind to desist from such schemes,” he said.

Bushiri and his wife Mary exited South Africa mid-November where they are facing fraud and money-laundering charges. They jumped bail and made their way to Malawi.

The South African government has since applied to Malawi for extradition of the two. The matters are being contested in court.

