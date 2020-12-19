Malawi newspaper columnist slams Mia: ‘Cat who thinks is a Tiger’
Transport Minister Sidik Mia, who is also deputy president of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has received criticism from prominent newspaper columnist, warning him that his ego against Vice President Saulos Chilima could append President Lazarus Chakwera’s agenda.
The no-holds-barrel Cut the Chaff column in the Weekend Nation published on Saturday December 19 2020 follows Mia’s decision to boycott Chilima’s recent visits of public projects despite the fact that other Ministers were accompyaning Chilima.
The column, written by Managing Editor of Nation Publications Limited, Ephraim Munthali advises Mia that the sooner he realises that Chilima is an asset and him a liability the better.
“Mia chose to conveniently overlook the fact that as Minister of Economic Planning and Development, Chilima is in charge of the country’s Public Sector Investment Program that identifies and controls which projects to pursue and get funded from the development budget,” reads part of the column.
The columnist says Mia is being toxic in his politicking arguing that other Ministers like Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda who is a blood member of MCP showed up when Chilima visited the construction site of Mponela Rural Hospital.
“Now given that obviously Chakwera approved Chilima’s projects tour…Mia has also shown Chakwera a not so nice middle finger gesture as his ego and political ambitions get the better of him.
The column goes blunt to call Mia a political lightweight.
“The problem with Mia is that he overates himself, as former President Peter Mutharika once said, Mia thinks is a Tiger when he is in fact just a cat,” it reads.
“And that Cat is bitter,” continues the column “because an actual Tiger this year snatched away the game meat that is the Vice presidency, a long held ambition for Mia.”
The column has also not spared Mia’s wife Abida the Deputy Minister of Lands who “fancies herself as some sort of second lady all while acting like a full Minister…she does everything she can to overshadow her boss, Kezzie Msukwa just because hubby is ceremonial party vice president.”
Cut-the-chaff column last week rapped President Lazarous Chakwera, branding him in a Siku Transport motto as a leader who is here today and there doing nothing tangible.
Unfortunately the media is usually what starts the problems because people who read the shit tend to initially or totally believe it. You have clearly mentioned both husband and wife in a negative manner, meaning the not so mighty DPP have obviously paid ypu as a reporter to publish this utter rubbish. I am in the hierarchy of the MCP and tonse alliance and for your information, Mia and SKC have a perfect working relationship. Madam mia, is simply showing her ability like every other minister. Besides who doesnt work to get promoted??? Refrain from causing confusion please.
Did Ephraim Munthali reach out to mr Mia to get his side of the story why he did not attend the vice president’s meeting?
It is this kind of journalism that stinks in Malawi, whoever paid Ephraim Munthali to write such a divisive story for political gains is not patriotic enough to be called a true Malawian.
As for Ephraim Munthali himself all I can say to him is that stop abusing the noble profession of journalism and find better ways of earning money rather ………you are a disgrace.
One would have thought Columnist like him will be Providing that Critical Balance …which at the end of the day will Benefit the Country …Like why should the same Projects be Toured by a Minister then a few weeks later the Presidency? Aren’t we spending much on the Tourism of Projects ? What we want is the Bingu First Term Drive – Quick implemention and Completion of Projects then the President or Vice goes to Open … Tourism of Projects must be left to Ministers who will Report …
Sidik Mia pursues Marxist materialism agenda.
Ephraim Munthali, in this context,who is to blame? MCP through fear and ignorance brought them into their fold because they depended on their financial power.For this reason,I believe to say;their deception will be seen,their plots will be revealed,their betrayal will be shown,brought to light and exposed for what it is:an infernal deception.
I might be wrong and in that case I stand to be corrected. In adverts for jobs you will find where it says, “The candidate must have ….years experience” which means experience here matters. The current problem Malawi is facing is that most position holders do not have the appropriate experience nor qualifications and yet they are there as decision makers. Unfortunately, this emanates right from the top boss down through the vice downwards. The two top most servants do not possess any civil-service portfolio; mind you, company and government means of attaining goals/objectives differ. A company would look at… Read more »
You don’t need to have Civil Service Experience in order to lead a Country ….You just need a Professional Civil Service which is politically neutral,does not only care about allowances and is not always looking at how to Circumvent the System …in order to get rich quickly ..
The columnist might have missed something to tell us. We haven’t been told if the journalist talked to Mia to find out why he didn’t attend the Veep’s tours. In absence of such information it can be argued that Mia may have been attending to other equally important state matters.
Mia umamubvuta ndi umbuli Chimwene akuiwala ndichakuti Chilima is a real deal and he is king maker, Mia analephera kumuwinitsa Chakwera ali running mate beware kuli 51 Plus amamulepheretsa Chakwera 2019 akufunanso amupusiseso 2025 actually Mis is and his are failures they have nothing to bring or show up in our beloved country in another words is savage including Mkaka and Kamwendo
I agree with you Sir.
Okay so what is the solution?🤔🇲🇼
They want to sell newspapers. It’s a business.