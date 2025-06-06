Chakwera and Chapo Commission Dedza–Calomue One-Stop Border Post, Ushering in New Era of Trade Efficiency

In a historic moment for regional integration and cross-border trade, Presidents Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of Malawi and Daniel Francis Chapo of Mozambique have jointly commissioned the state-of-the-art Dedza–Calomue One-Stop Border Post—a transformative facility designed to simplify and speed up trade and travel between the two neighbouring countries.

The border post, located at Dedza in Malawi and Calomue in Mozambique, marks a major milestone in bilateral cooperation. By consolidating customs, immigration, and other regulatory functions from both countries into a single checkpoint, the facility is expected to dramatically reduce clearance times, minimize costs, and enhance efficiency for cross-border traders and travelers.

This landmark development aims not only to facilitate trade and regional connectivity, but also to boost revenue collection and economic growth for both nations. It aligns with regional trade facilitation goals under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and SADC frameworks.

Upon their arrival at the site, the two leaders were briefed on the operational structure of the facility before unveiling a commemorative plaque and cutting the ribbon, symbolizing the official opening of the border post.

Their Excellencies were received by a delegation of senior government officials from both countries, including Mozambique’s Ambassador to Malawi, Alexander Manjati; Malawi’s Ambassador to Mozambique, Wezzie Moyo; Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba; Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara; Malawi’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba; and Mozambique’s Minister of Economy, Basilio Zefanias Muhate, among others.

The Dedza–Calomue One-Stop Border Post is now poised to become a symbol of enhanced cooperation, regional integration, and shared prosperity between Malawi and Mozambique.

