Indonesia Donates K200 Million Worth of Mpox Test Kits to Malawi Amid Rising Cases

In a powerful show of international solidarity, the Government of Indonesia has donated Mpox diagnostic test kits and reagents worth K200 million to Malawi, bolstering the country’s efforts to control the growing outbreak of the viral disease.

The life-saving supplies were officially handed over during a high-level ceremony at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Lilongwe, presided over by Tariq Kidy, Honorary Consul of Indonesia to Malawi, and attended by senior health officials and development partners.

Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda hailed the gesture as a timely and critical boost to Malawi’s public health response, particularly in improving early detection and surveillance.

“As confirmed Mpox cases continue to rise, this donation couldn’t have come at a more critical moment,” said Chiponda. “Early diagnosis is key to curbing the spread. These test kits will significantly enhance our capacity to conduct fast, accurate tests in strategic locations across the country.”

Since reporting its first Mpox case on April 17, 2025, Malawi has confirmed 15 cases. In response, the Ministry of Health has ramped up surveillance, expanded testing, and intensified public awareness campaigns on prevention and early symptom recognition.

Chiponda underscored that the donation went beyond material support, calling it “a reaffirmation of global solidarity in the face of public health threats.” She expressed gratitude to Indonesia for standing with Malawi, not just in words, but in tangible action.

The contribution follows a diplomatic milestone—a visit by Indonesia’s Vice Minister of Health, Dr. Dante Saksono Harbuwono, to Lilongwe during the Global Health Summit earlier this year. That engagement opened new avenues for collaboration between the two countries in health and beyond.

Speaking at the handover, Kidy described the donation as “a symbol of partnership, not just charity.”

“This is more than a handover of test kits. It’s a statement of shared values and mutual commitment to health security,” he said. “We are proud to stand with Malawi and are eager to strengthen our cooperation in other critical sectors like agriculture, education, and trade.”

The test kits will be distributed to key health facilities across Malawi to support the early detection, isolation, and treatment of Mpox cases. Health authorities are confident that the improved testing capacity will play a decisive role in containing the outbreak.

As Malawi navigates mounting public health challenges, this act of generosity has been widely welcomed as a timely and impactful gesture, offering hope, partnership, and a renewed sense of preparedness.

“Let us move forward together,” concluded Kidy, “united in purpose and partnership for a healthier future.”

