Chakwera appoints Chaima Banda chief strategy advisor, Lembani as policy aide

July 29, 2020

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Chris Chaima Banda and Dr Samson Lembani as chief advisor on strategy, manifesto implementation and public policy respectively, Nyasa Times understands.

Dr Samson Lembani: Presidential dvisor
President Chakwera has appointed Chris Chaima Banda as chief advisor on strategy

The two will assume the their duties  with immediate effect.

Lembani, as public policy and governance aide, will also be advising the President on civil society organisations (CSOs) , replacing Mavuto Bamusi who was serving that role at State House under  immediate past president Peter Mutharika.

President Chakwera has also picked Chaima Banda, a development economist and long serving British civil service technocrat, on the role of chief advisor on strategy and manifesto implementation to  add to economist Chancellor Kaferapanjira  also appointed chief adviser to the president on economic affairs.

President Chakwera’s spokesperson Sean Kampondeni has since confirmed the appointments adding that Mrs. Colleen Zamba  has been  appointed Chief Advisor on Sustainable Development Goals and International Relations.

Lembani,  in one of the closed chat groups  seen by Nyasa Times, expressed his gratitude at the opportunity to serve the President at this level.

A  political and development expert, Lembani said he was ” humbled” by the appointment and look forward to making a meaningful contribution in support of the President and the Presidency.

While in a chat forums of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) seen by Nyasa Times, Chaima Banda said he will need   to tap into the members rich, diverse and accomplished experiences in order to make Malawi move forward as envisioned by President Chakwera, summed up in his ‘Chakwera Super Hi5 agenda’.

In his Hi5, Chakwera is committing prospering together, ending corruption, uphlding the rule of law, servant leadership and uniting Malawi.

“I therefore wish to confirm with you colleagues on this esteemed forum that it has pleased His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi to appoint me as his Chief Advisor on Strategy and Manifesto Implementation. I will through this role be the President’s Strategist, work with all organs of state to negotiate targets that ensure the Presidents visions as manifested to the people of Malawi is delivered and fulfilled,” said Chaima Banda.

Chaima Banda said  he wants tt to bring a “paradigm shift” in the way Presidential advisory is conducted.

Meanwhile,  President Chakwera has hinted at new appointments of parastatal boards within the next 40 days as part of completing the nine-party Tonse Alliance-led administration transition process.

In a report on his 30th day in office posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Chakwera said appointees will be encouraged to implement legislative and administrative reforms in various institutions to prepare for the roll-out of Tonse Alliance promises.

little jojo
Guest
little jojo

Advisor on Strategy, Advisor on Policy, !!!!!.

2 hours ago
Nzeru nchuma
Guest
Nzeru nchuma

I know it will be chakwera advising his advisors.

2 hours ago
iweyo
Guest
iweyo

the president needs more of such advisors and he will do himself good to appoint an advisor on audit reports and advisor on arrests.

2 hours ago
Wawa
Guest
Wawa

Just a waste of Govt money. We don't need these useless positions which u r creating to appease family n friends frm ur tribe. No wonder Malawi can't develop.

2 hours ago
Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

I hope they are not counting these appointments as part of the one million jobs, because these people were not jobless before appointments. So, no single job has been created yet,, more than one month down the line. We expect the elderly to get their K15000 stipend per month with arrears as promised.

2 hours ago
master
Guest
master

Same strategy as for Mutharika and what we only discovered at their end of term was simply massive plunder of resources, this country whoever bewitched this country should have now forgiven it so that it can attest massive development, we are tired of mediocrity

2 hours ago
Greatwoman
Guest
Greatwoman

Congratulations are in order!

3 hours ago
Jasper Buncarro Around the World
Guest
Jasper Buncarro Around the World

The cabinet is already blotted. Why these useless advisors?

3 hours ago
Jasper Buncarro Around the World
Guest
Jasper Buncarro Around the World

We need a lean and efficient civil service. And this includes the OPC i.e. State House inclusive. This is business as usual. Nothing is different here.

3 hours ago
shares