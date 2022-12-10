Chakwera ask all Malawians to join the fight against corruption

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has appealed to all the citizens in the country join in the fight against corruption in order to make the country a better place for economic development growth.

The Malawi leader made the call during the commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day Friday in Kasungu District saying it is encouraging that Malawians have fully embraced the campaign against the vice.

President Chakwera said the people’s commitment to report any shady dealings by those in power only shows that Malawians are fed up with the malpractice which has caused them untold suffering.

Chakwera said what the citizenry are doing enables the Anti Corruption Bureau and Fiscal Police to investigate and hold people accountable.

“When you report corruption, you shake the very foundations of Malawi’s corruption empire, because it is an empire that thrives and grows in the dark and secret corners of Malawi.

“When you report corruption, you stop shady deals from going through and you protect Malawi’s resources from being stolen and the money you save can then be used to put medicines in your hospital, to build roads and bridges, to buy books for your children in school, to provide electricity for your home, to bring clean water to your village, and to subsidize fertilizer for your farm,” said Chakwera.

He added that the fight against corruption is also connected to humanity and has since called upon the citizenry to never give up in ending the vice.

“I want all Malawians to learn this new Umunthu Anthem, as a reminder that fighting corruption is fighting for food for orphans and widows, medicine for the sick, and education for young people. Fighting corruption does not just save money.

“It saves live. So no matter how hard it gets, no matter how much it costs, and no matter how long it takes, this is a fight we will and must never give up,” he said