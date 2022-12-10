Chizuma spits fire at corrupt politicians, promises to arrest and bring them to book

Just days after being raided at an ungoldy wee hours at her residence and in the process dramatically arrested but later released unconditionally, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General, Martha Chizuma, has fired strong warning shots at politicians engaging themselves in corrupt practices that she is coming for them without looking at their faces or colours of their political affiliation.

In what seemed a direct attack on the ruling politburo, Chizuma in a manner of defiance has reaffirmed her strong stance against the cancer that is corruption warning politicians and everyone else engaged in graft that the time is up and that she is ready to pounce on them without fear.

Passionately speaking in Kasungu Friday during an Anti-Corruption Day function with President Chakwera sitting just next to where she was standing, the defiant and fearless ACB director said the bureau will deal with anyone involved in corrupt practices, regardless of political affiliation.

“We will not fear any political connections, money or power in the fight against corruption. Every corruption report will be investigated and culprits will be brought to book at any cost,” she said while warning those involved in corruption that no amount of money will buy their freedom.

She said that efforts has to discredit the bureau and cripple its functions will only make the bureau stronger.

Chizuma was controversially arrested following a supposedly complaint that was lodged by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr. Steve Kayuni who alleged that he was injured by allegations made by the ACB Director General in a leaked audio clip in January, 2022.

Chizuma was formally charged with making use of speech capable of prejudicing a person against a party to judicial proceedings which is contrary to section 113 (1) (d) of the Penal Code, before being released on Police Bail.

The charge was later dropped and Kayuni was suspended with immediate effect.

Chizuma’s arrest came just days after Chizuma took a bold step to arrest the country’s sitting Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima, who is also the President for the UTM Party, a major partner in the Tonse Alliance government, in connection to the alleged Zuneth Sattar corruption scandal.

United Democratic Front (UDF) Acting President Lilian Patel questioned the rational of Chilima’s arrest when a horde of MCP big wigs are also implicated in a myriad cases of corruption including the Sattar case but have not been arrested or called for questioning.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Patel said it is not appropriate to arrest someone of Chizuma’s position and social standing in the early hours when everyone else is arrested by invitation.

President Chakwera has always said that Chizuma is the right person to lead the fight against corruption but surprisingly it is the president’s closest allies who are fighting Chizuma pound for pound.