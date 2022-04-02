Chakwera assents to six bills into law

April 2, 2022 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment
Parliament says President Lazarus Chakwera has assented to six bills that the House passed this session.
Spokesperson for Parliament Ian Mwenye said the bills have been gazetted into law.
Mwenye said the bills that have been made into law include the Taxation amendment, VAT amendment, Land amendment and Public Finance Management amendment.
Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency Executive Director Willy Kambwandira has asked the government to ensure institutions that are mandated to oversee implementation of the new laws are given adequate resources to do their job effectively.

