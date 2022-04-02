Shake up in the police national headquarters publicity office

April 3, 2022 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment
Inspector General of Police George Kainja is confirming of a major shake up in the National Police Headquarters Publicity office.
National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has now been replaced by Peter Kalaya.

Peter Kalaya: New Spokesperson
Kadadzera has been moved to Nkhatabay where he is Officer-In-Charge.
Kainja said Kadadzera has been moved to prepare him for future police  leadership.
“He has been moved for his career growth in the Malawi Police Service .
“He is moving to be Officer in Charge, Nkhatabay, to prepare him for police operations and future leadership in police operations and administration,” said George Kainja.
Kalaya was deputy police spokesperson at the police headquarters in Lilongwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chakwera assents to six bills into law

Parliament says President Lazarus Chakwera has assented to six bills that the House passed this session. Spokesperson for Parliament Ian...

Close