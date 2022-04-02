Mwawi’s Vixens hold on against Swifts comeback

Malawi’s netball star, based in Australia followed up her brilliant performance last week Sunday to inspire her team Melbourned Vixens to a 53-48 victory in the Suncorp Super Netball.

After being named most valuable player against Queensland Firebirds in the season opener, Kumwenda contributed 41 baskets from 44 goal attempts for the team to register the second consecutive win.

According to Suncorp Netball website, stated that an understrength home side were brave in the Sargeant-McKinnis Cup clash, winning the second half against a competition heavyweight before falling short in their determined fightback.

Reads the report in part: “It took a rebound in the dying seconds from defender Olivia Lewis to steady the Vixens in the face of an emotional Swifts surge. Emily Mannix’s five first-half intercepts were significant in the Vixens taking charge of the game.

“Mwawi Kumwenda shot 41 goals for the Vixens but it was captain Liz Watson’s 35 feeds, 30 with an attempt on goal, that made the difference as they posted consecutive wins to start the season.

“They’re such a quality team and playing on a bit of emotion as well. I’m glad we hung on but there’s lots to work on,” Watson said.

It has been a decade since the Swifts lost their opening two games in a season but they should be proud of their fighting loss.

Vixens website applauded the Malawi star for her prowess.

“Vixens raced out of the blocks in the first quarter skipping out to a five-goal lead, with the shooting combination of Rahni Samason (7 from 11) and Mwawi Kumwenda (41 from 44) finding their groove against the Swifts’ defensive duo in Sarah Klau and Maddy Turner.

“Kumwenda continued to motor under the post with her strong takes and fancy footwork allowing her to dominate the scoreboard. The Vixens maintained a 13-goal margin for most of the second quarter and kept the pressure on throughout the third with the introduction of Kiera Austin working wonders.”

