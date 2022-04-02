Kinnah Phiri publishes book on his football life

One of the country’s sports legends, Kinnah Phiri has put his football life in a book and immediately received overwhelming support from the public.

Kinnah Phiri was one of the country’s finest footballers and football administrators, a job which took him beyond the boundaries of Malawi.

Minister of Youth and Sports Richard Chimwendo Banda and Prophet Shepherd Bushiri were among those who bought the first copies at its launch ceremony on Friday in Lilongwe.

The book, Four-legged wizard, depicts exploits made by the football legend throughout his career and aims at inspiring the current generation of footballers.

In his remarks, the minister disclosed that government is in the process of drawing up a contract that will see Kinnah back at the ministry, where he worked as director of football for a year until his contract expired in January 2020.

Among sports stakeholders, Chimwendo Banda bought the book at K500,000, Malawi National Council of Sports board chairperson Sunduzwayo Madise got his copy at K450,000 while both Football Association of Malawi and Nyasa Manufacturing Company got a copy each at K400,000.

Prophet Bushiri bought his copy at K5 million.

