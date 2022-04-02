Protesters turn violent in Zomba

Calm has returned to Zomba City after protesters engaged police into running battles on Friday as the demonstrators marched over what they said escalating cost of living.

This was after the law enforcers fired tear gas to disperse the protesters who turned violent, pelting stones at the police and other onlookers. Shop owners quickly closed shops as the violence escalated. The march, which was planned for 8am delayed after a few marchers, who were outnumbered by children and many police officers both in uniform and civilian had gathered at the starting point, Chinamwali Township’s City boundary.

After presenting their petition to the District Commissioner, the demonstrators turned wild and started targeting shops – a development that prompted the police to start firing teargas.

Zomba City was engulfed in teargas and the streets were now deserted and shops closed.

Heavily armed police officers positioned themselves all over Zomba streets and shop verandas for maximum security.

