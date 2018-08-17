Chakwera blocked from ‘eulogising’ Msowoya’s brother: DPP, UTM,  UDF recognized

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and some of the party’s senior members on Friday were shocked when they were not given a chance to speak at the funeral of the brother of its former vice President Richard Msowoya who is also the Speaker of Parliament despite other parties given a slot to give their eulogies.

The burial ceremony of Mwembe Msowoya [brother to Richard Msowoya] which occurred in his home area of Nyungwe in Karonga attracted different political parties and politicians such as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), United Transformation Movement (UTM), MCP, former vice President Khumbo Kachali and deputy speaker of Parliament Dr Clement Chiwaya of United Democratic Front (UDF_.

DPP was headed by Minister of Transport Jappie Mhango, Chidanti Malunga UTM, Chakwera of MCP, Chiwaya of UDF and tiny Freedom Party of Kachali.

However, out of all parties and politicians, only MCP was not given a chance to speak despite the party’s leader presence being recognized.

Despite the development which some quoters at the funeral described it as a political move initiated by Richard Msowoya as a revenge to his former boss, Chakwera and MCP officials did not leave the place until the burial ceremony ended.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the ceremony, Chakwera said his coming was not political but to comfort Msowoya as the Speaker of Parliament,the former MCP senior member and fellow politician.

Chakwera who was seen unshaken with the move said he was sorry with the death of the brother of Msowoya because he was acting as his parent.

“In Tumbuka there is this proverb ‘Mwafwa tafwa’. Apart from that after hearing that the deceased was a brother to Msowoya we regarded him as a parent too. So as MCP we believe that Msowoya has lost his parent hence our coming to comfort him,” said Chakwera.

Effort to talk to the bereaved family or Msowoya on the matter proved futile.

Msowoya dumped MCP to UTM on what he described as personal reasons.

However, it is believed that this was after Chakwera opted for business tycoon Sidik Mia as the party’s vice president.

