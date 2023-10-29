Chakwera calls upon churches to open mega farms

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has called upon churches in the country to consider partnering with his government in developing mega farms to occupy the agricultural sector ‘until the Lord comes’.

Chakwera acknowledged that the church has already done commendable work in changing the mind of the people, which the government recognizes as an enabler for the achievement of the Malawi 2063.

He made the call during centenary celebrations of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Malawi.

“While the message of repentance calls for a change of mind about the God who made us and about the lives we live before him, its implications extend far beyond the four walls of the church,” said Chakwera.

The President also called upon the church to develop more arts to occupy the creative sector and to develop thriving businesses to occupy the economic sector, stressing that this key to achieving MW2063.

“I call on you to run for elected office and join the civil service to occupy the public sector until the Lord comes. And remember that in that parable Jesus told while visiting Zacchaeus’ house, he clearly said that any person who is idle instead of occupying while knowing that the Lord is coming is a wicked servant. So let us all be mindful that the Lord is coming and he wants to find us occupying when he comes,” he said.

“Even so, I believe that this is also a suitable occasion to celebrate what God has done in Malawi through the Seventh Day Adventist Church over the past 100 years. Obviously, its first major contribution is the faithful preaching of the word, calling sinners to a life of repentance and calling believers to a life of obedience and service,” he added.

President Chakwera asked the church to recommit itself to a new life of repentance, service, and development on this special occasion.

