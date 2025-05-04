Chakwera cautions Media: Don’t Be Megaphones for Social Media Madness

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has thrown shade at the Malawian media, urging journalists to steer clear of “sensational stories from the jungle of social media”—just as Malawi marked World Press Freedom Day.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting with MISA Malawi at Mzuzu State Lodge, Chakwera called on the media to uphold objectivity, accuracy, and calm in their reporting, painting mainstream journalism as the last line of defense against online chaos.

“Let’s not use our platforms to amplify wild stories that come from the jungle of social media,” Chakwera cautioned, calling for stronger media-state collaboration grounded in civil debate and research.

Chakwera didn’t mince words, stressing the need for “accuracy, fairness, balance, calmness, diversity, and objectivity” in coverage—a sermon that landed with mixed reactions, especially as his administration continues to dodge deeper media scrutiny.

MISA Malawi Chairperson Golden Matonga, however, praised the Chakwera administration for creating a relatively free environment for the press—though some journalists quietly questioned how free that freedom really is.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!