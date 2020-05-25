Chakwera challenges Mutharika for presidential debate ahead of Malawi rerun

May 25, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera  has challenged the incumbent President Peter Mutharika to man up’and debate him  anytime, anywhere ahead of the presidential fresh elections.

Chakwera: Dares Mutharika to a public debate

“By the way, where is Mutharika? I wish we should meet at a public debate for us to express our development agaenda to Malawians,” said Chakwera on Sunday.

He was speaking a in televised political campaign rally he held  at Kapiri in Mchinji.

Chakwera is a main challenger of President Mutharika in the tight contest  poll and there is another presidential pretender Peter Kuwani of the Mbakuwaku Movement for Democrcay (.MMD)

The incumbent President Mutharika, a 80-year-old former law professor, has managed to rein in rising prices of basic goods and improved Malawi’s roads and other infrastructure. However, critics accuse him of cronyism and failing to tackle graft.

Malawians will vote on June 23 in a fresh presidential election after the Supreme Court of Appeak upheld the decision of the Constitution Court to nullify the May 21 2019 presidential elections due to massive irregularities.

mofolo
Guest
mofolo

ha ha ha Mbusa Rev Lazarous Chakwera right now we dont need anymore debates. You have destroyed that space with your zeal for Presidency. Upanga debate ndi zipani zina za mugwirizano wako pakuti olo muli amodzi manifesto zanu ndi zosiyana awudzeni anthu kuti zonsenzo muzipanga bwanji mumgwilizano wanu.Pangani debate aku Mgwirizano timve kuti dziko muyendesa bwanji akuba inu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Xxxxx
Guest
Xxxxx

Adad will beat you again and this time without holding a single rally. Debate debate wa chani, mphonongolo. Mabvuto Ali pa Malawi siofunika debate ayi kagwere uko. This time adad will lick you very hard and send your sorry ass back to assemblies of god.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Shonai
Guest
Shonai

What does an empty tin do????.The country has to move. Cival servants must paid, pensions,filling stations must have enough fuel etc despite Chakwera’s disturbance and Corona problem.So he has no time talking of other parties.He has his own program.He is great.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Joni
Guest
Joni

mmmmmmm he is hiding!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
The Patriot
Guest
The Patriot

After judicial coup? No way!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chalulila Munthembe Yamwana
Guest
Chalulila Munthembe Yamwana

Civilised coup or we’re now one of the coup capitals of the democratic world:) 3 arms of government and if one arm is crooked, the other arm does the job for masses-VIVA JUDICIAL ARM.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mbonga Matoga
Guest
Mbonga Matoga

Mr Chakwera, you have to understand that losing a game 6-0 is not a laughing matter….APM is barely breathing right now and that is why you can not see APM at any campaign rallies….

So don’t talk about debates because you don’t debate with a dead man.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Ngombwax
Guest
Ngombwax

The word on the street is that he was deeply, deeply shaken by the recent Ndirande incident. So he ain’t going nowhere – he’ll stay put at Sanjika. A very smart move. Besides, when he attempts to speak it is not at all clear whether he’s talking or chewing a brick. Another good reason not to debate the eloquent Church Mouse Chakwera.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares