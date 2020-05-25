Chakwera challenges Mutharika for presidential debate ahead of Malawi rerun

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera has challenged the incumbent President Peter Mutharika to man up’and debate him anytime, anywhere ahead of the presidential fresh elections.

“By the way, where is Mutharika? I wish we should meet at a public debate for us to express our development agaenda to Malawians,” said Chakwera on Sunday.

He was speaking a in televised political campaign rally he held at Kapiri in Mchinji.

Chakwera is a main challenger of President Mutharika in the tight contest poll and there is another presidential pretender Peter Kuwani of the Mbakuwaku Movement for Democrcay (.MMD)

The incumbent President Mutharika, a 80-year-old former law professor, has managed to rein in rising prices of basic goods and improved Malawi’s roads and other infrastructure. However, critics accuse him of cronyism and failing to tackle graft.

Malawians will vote on June 23 in a fresh presidential election after the Supreme Court of Appeak upheld the decision of the Constitution Court to nullify the May 21 2019 presidential elections due to massive irregularities.

