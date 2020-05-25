Chakwera challenges Mutharika for presidential debate ahead of Malawi rerun
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera has challenged the incumbent President Peter Mutharika to man up’and debate him anytime, anywhere ahead of the presidential fresh elections.
“By the way, where is Mutharika? I wish we should meet at a public debate for us to express our development agaenda to Malawians,” said Chakwera on Sunday.
He was speaking a in televised political campaign rally he held at Kapiri in Mchinji.
Chakwera is a main challenger of President Mutharika in the tight contest poll and there is another presidential pretender Peter Kuwani of the Mbakuwaku Movement for Democrcay (.MMD)
The incumbent President Mutharika, a 80-year-old former law professor, has managed to rein in rising prices of basic goods and improved Malawi’s roads and other infrastructure. However, critics accuse him of cronyism and failing to tackle graft.
Malawians will vote on June 23 in a fresh presidential election after the Supreme Court of Appeak upheld the decision of the Constitution Court to nullify the May 21 2019 presidential elections due to massive irregularities.
ha ha ha Mbusa Rev Lazarous Chakwera right now we dont need anymore debates. You have destroyed that space with your zeal for Presidency. Upanga debate ndi zipani zina za mugwirizano wako pakuti olo muli amodzi manifesto zanu ndi zosiyana awudzeni anthu kuti zonsenzo muzipanga bwanji mumgwilizano wanu.Pangani debate aku Mgwirizano timve kuti dziko muyendesa bwanji akuba inu.
Adad will beat you again and this time without holding a single rally. Debate debate wa chani, mphonongolo. Mabvuto Ali pa Malawi siofunika debate ayi kagwere uko. This time adad will lick you very hard and send your sorry ass back to assemblies of god.
What does an empty tin do????.The country has to move. Cival servants must paid, pensions,filling stations must have enough fuel etc despite Chakwera’s disturbance and Corona problem.So he has no time talking of other parties.He has his own program.He is great.
mmmmmmm he is hiding!!!
After judicial coup? No way!
Civilised coup or we’re now one of the coup capitals of the democratic world:) 3 arms of government and if one arm is crooked, the other arm does the job for masses-VIVA JUDICIAL ARM.
Mr Chakwera, you have to understand that losing a game 6-0 is not a laughing matter….APM is barely breathing right now and that is why you can not see APM at any campaign rallies….
So don’t talk about debates because you don’t debate with a dead man.
The word on the street is that he was deeply, deeply shaken by the recent Ndirande incident. So he ain’t going nowhere – he’ll stay put at Sanjika. A very smart move. Besides, when he attempts to speak it is not at all clear whether he’s talking or chewing a brick. Another good reason not to debate the eloquent Church Mouse Chakwera.