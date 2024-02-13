Chakwera challenges varsity students to take active role in shaping Malawi’s future

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has emphasized the need for university students to play a role in shaping the future of Malawi.

Chakwera, who was addressing representatives from the Malawi Public Universities Union at the Kamuzu Palace on Tuesday, challenged the students to excel against all imposed limitations and strive for greater achievements.

The union encompasses all six universities in the country and the meeting was aimed at emphasizing a collaborative effort towards a brighter future for Malawi.

Speaking on behalf of the students’ body, Alexander Kude expressed gratitude to the President for the union’s engagement on significant matters, and commended him for his instrumental role in driving positive change Wishing the nation.

Kude specifically highlighted the developmental significance of Inkosi Mbelwa University, recognizing it as a key opportunity to expand educational access and contribute to the nation’s long-term vision.

“We are glad that your administration is working on the completion of the Inkosi Mbelwa University.”

Kude also expressed the union’s appreciation for the recent increase in students’ allowances from MK200,000 to MK350,000, emphasizing the importance of this decision in supporting the student community.

Assuring the union that their concerns would be addressed, President Chakwera pledged to positively consider their request for a further review of funds and emphasized the need for transparency in loan disbursement.

He expressed appreciation for the students’ recognition of his efforts in initiatives that aim at reshaping the education system in the country so that it benefits all.

President Chakwera encouraged the students to seize the opportunity for a better future through their existence, urging them to think beyond any imposed limitations.

