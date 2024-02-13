Parliament to ‘punish accordingly’ unruly DPP for blocking entrance

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo has announced that DPP Members of Parliament who were not part of the legislators sent out of the house will be punished accordingly.

Kazombo said by physically blocking the entrance, the members are breaking the law because that amounts to obstruction of access to the house by other members.

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda says what is written in the standing orders is that once one has ordered to not access the chamber using standing order 105, they are not supposed to even come near the August House.

Chimwendo Banda says the concerned parliamentarians should have sought other means of getting their concerns solved, and that meanwhile, security officials are dealing with the issue.

He therefore has pleaded with the DPP parliamentarians to respect the standing orders, and leave parliament out of party business.

