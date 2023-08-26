Chakwera, Chandler Foundation discuss how to end corruption

Richard Chandler, Chair of the Clermont Group and Founder of both the Chandler Foundation and the Chandler Institute of Government, has pledged to work with the Malawi Government in ending corruption.

Chandler made the sentiments when he met President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera in South Africa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Writing on his Facebook page, President Chakwera said he took advantage of the summit to discuss how best his administration and Chandler Foundation could scale up their partnership in transforming the entire governance structure to make it corruption free and accommodative to citizen activism.

“The Chandler Foundation has become a key partner in our anti-corruption drive through a range of capacity building interventions. Last year they sponsored the National Anti-Corruption Conference which I convened to galvanise efforts against the vice. They have also played a huge role in the activation of Malawi’s membership in the Open Government Partnership which enhances the level of transparency and accountability in the public sector,” said Chakwera.

