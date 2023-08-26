Chakwera, Chandler Foundation discuss how to end corruption

August 26, 2023 Watipaso Mzungu - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Richard Chandler, Chair of the Clermont Group and Founder of both the Chandler Foundation and the Chandler Institute of Government, has pledged to work with the Malawi Government in ending corruption.

Chandler made the sentiments when he met President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera in South Africa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Writing on his Facebook page, President Chakwera said he took advantage of the summit to discuss how best his administration and Chandler Foundation could scale up their partnership in transforming the entire governance structure to make it corruption free and accommodative to citizen activism.

“The Chandler Foundation has become a key partner in our anti-corruption drive through a range of capacity building interventions. Last year they sponsored the National Anti-Corruption Conference which I convened to galvanise efforts against the vice. They have also played a huge role in the activation of Malawi’s membership in the Open Government Partnership which enhances the level of transparency and accountability in the public sector,” said Chakwera.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
NCST set to launch Grand Challenge Malawi on Aug 30

The National Commission for Science and Technology (NCST) has disclosed that the launch of the much-awaited Grand Challenge Malawi will...

Close