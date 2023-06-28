Chakwera, Chinese VP Han Zheng agree to strengthen bilateral relations, trade

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Wednesday arrived in the People’s Republic of China and immediately held bilateral talks with the Vice President of China, Right Honourable Han Zheng.

Chakwera is in Beijing on the invitation of China to attend the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, which takes place in Changsha, Hunan Province.

The bilateral talks, which took place at Jiusuo Hotel, centered around strengthening diplomatic ties and bolstering trade as well capitalizing on foreign direct investment.

In his remarks, President Chakwera highlighted key developments that would require financial assistance from the Government of China, including the export credit financing (government to government) through SINOSURE, CEXIM and MAIIC; the construction of Lambilambi Dam; the Lilongwe Water Programme and the construction of Lower Fufu Hydro-electric Power Plant.

President Chakwera stressed that the realization of these projects would have immense economic benefits and enhance connectivity for the country, thereby facilitating Malawi’s integration into the African and global market.

The Malawi leader further acknowledged and applauded the existing trade ties between Malawi and China, citing the granting of zero-tariff treatment on 98 per cent currently taxable products originating, from 10 Least Developed Countries, including Malawi; and the Signing of a Protocol on Phyto-sanitary Requirements for export of soybeans from Malawi to China, as examples of the vast potential for further and more comprehensive trade exploration between the two nations.

President Chakwera added that it was therefore imperative that the Chinese government expedited Malawi’s application for the approval of protocols to export goods such macadamia nuts and dry chilies to China.

Excellency also expressed gratitude for China’s support during climate change emergencies including a donation of 1 million Yuan for Cyclone Freddy relief efforts.

In attendance during the high-level meeting were Hon Sosten Gwengwe, Minister of Finance, Nancy Tembo, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sam, Kawale Minister of Agriculture, and ambassador Allan Chintedza as well as representation from the Chinese government.

