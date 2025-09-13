Chakwera commissions Chilima Highway, Transforms Lilongwe city

President Lazarus Chakwera will today commission the Lilongwe Six Lane road named Chilima Highway in honour of the departed Vice President Saulos Chilima.

In June this year, Chakwera said the High way was named after Chilima because he deserved special recognition.

“Chilima was the most senior person in government. As such, he deserves special recognition.Tthe Six lane road in Lilongwe will be called Chilima Highway,'” Chakwera said .

Lilongwe city is wearing a new face with remarkable new roads being constructed by the Chakwera administration.

Some of the roads include, six lane Kenyata drive,six lane mzimba street, Mchesi Kawale Chilinde Area 23 road,Lilongwe CCAP to Crossroads four lane via kamuzu central, Kanengo via Area 25, Area 49 to Mchinji road about road, Lilongwe bridge, Kamuzu procession to Bwalolanjovu road, Crossroads to Kanengo four lane road.

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) recently applauded Chakwera for ” excellent work” and quality infrastructure developments in the city of Lilongwe.

” Your Excellency, as we drive in the city one realizes how Lilongwe has been transformed. The quality of the road construction we witness today is amazing. For some time we have been waiting for such type of road infrastructure. Lilongwe has become a source of pride. This is excellent work. It is also true for other roads constructed under your leadership” said PAC Chair Patrick Thawale in a statement.

President Chakwera’s decision to name the road after Chilima is a heartfelt tribute to his service and legacy and signifies the cordial relationship that existed between the two leaders.

