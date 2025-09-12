Dazik Spreads Joy Among the Elderly in Kasengere, Lilongwe

Renowned gospel musician Davie Nkhoma, popularly known as Dazik, made a heartfelt gesture by donating assorted items to the elderly in Kasengere Village, T.A Chitukula, Lilongwe.

The aim of the initiative was to uplift the spirits of senior citizens and remind the community of the importance of love and respect for the elderly.

Speaking during the donation on Friday Dazik expressed his concern about the negative perceptions often associated with aging, emphasizing that older individuals deserve compassion and recognition just like anyone else.

“Being old should not be seen as a curse; rather, it is a milestone to be celebrated,” he said.

As a minister of the gospel, Dazik believes that true preaching extends beyond words and should be demonstrated through meaningful actions. Through his charitable efforts, he hopes to inspire others to show kindness and support to the elderly, fostering a community that values and honors its senior members.

During the donation event, Chief Alex Zulu of Kasengere expressed his gratitude to Dazik for the generous contribution, highlighting its timeliness in addressing the pressing challenges faced by the elderly, including food scarcity.

Zulu emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of compassion and urged young people to take inspiration from Dazik’s example.

“It is crucial for the youth to learn from this initiative, as it paves the way for a community characterized by love and mutual support,” he stated.

The donated items included essential provisions such as cooking oil, soya pieces, soap, maize flour, and other vital supplies, aimed at improving the well-being of the elderly.

This act of kindness not only provides immediate relief but also serves as a call to action for the broader community to engage in similar efforts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :