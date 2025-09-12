FDH Bank plc to re-draw Vaa Vroom promotion winner

FDH Bank Plc says it will conduct a re-draw for the second motor vehicle, a Golf 7 GTI, as part of the grand prizes in the FDH Vaa Vroom Promotion, after disqualifying one of the initially declared winners.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Bank stated that, anomalies were uncovered concerning one of the two grand prize winners following the post-draw validation of the grand draw held on August 20, 2025.

FDH Bank plc Head of Marketing and Communications, Levie Nkunika, said the re-draw underlines the Bank’s commitment to fairness and transparency and the new date will be announced soon.

“The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) was notified and approved that we conduct a re-draw for the second motor vehicle,” the statement reads in part.

Nkunika added that the affected winner has been notified and that the Bank remains grateful for the support received from customers and the general public.

Meanwhile, MAGLA Public Relations Officer, Nancy Malata, has assured the public of the regulator’s oversight role in such promotions.

“All draws are monitored by us. Our inspectors verify the tickets and the winners, making it very difficult for anyone to cheat.”

“This should give the public confidence that there is no interference or manipulation, as our officers thoroughly check and cross-check to ensure that the rightful winner is identified fairly and transparently,” said Malata.

The Vaa Vaa Vroom Promotion, launched in February, aimed to encourage customers to adopt digital banking.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :