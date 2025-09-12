Connect-A-School Project is a game Changer, Says MACRA

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has described the on-going rolling out of Connect-A-School project across the country as success.

The project which had begun in 2024 following the National Survey in 2023 on Access and use of information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) by Households and Individuals in Malawi underscored a severe digital divide in our country.

Speaking during a Connect-A-School ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday at Tomali Primary School in Chikwawa district, Consumer Affairs Officer at MACRA Patience Nkombezi said that MACRA stands firm on the principle of inclusivity and the belief that no one should be left behind when it comes to accessing digital services and Technologies in the country.

It is this belief that has driven the launch of the Connect-A-School Project through the Universal Service Fund(USF). This Project, the first of its kind in Malawi, will bring to life the National ICT Policy and align with the Malawi 2063 vision which is Youth-Centric and puts digitalization at the heart of our Nation’s transformation,’’ Nkombezi has said.

According to Nkombezi, the further establishment of ICT computer laboratories across the country is a direct reflection of the visionary leadership of the country’s President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his unwavering commitment in transforming Malawi into a digitally empowered Nation.

The project which saw its first phase of implementation completed the 75 laboratories and with 120 to be done under phase two which will make the totalling of 195 laboratories all together across the country.

But speaking on welcoming the Project at the School, the head teacher of Tomali Primary Eustace Namagowa said that the computer lab once completed will help the learners at the school to be equipped with knowledge and skills on the usage of computers just like their fellow learners in urban schools.

On his part, Guest of Honour at the function who is the immediate past Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Central Constituency Salim Bagus whilst commending MACRA for the Project has called on learners to embrace the Technologies accordingly.

He said that many schools in rural areas including Chikwawa district lack computer laboratories and has since advised both learners and parents to safeguard this opportunity.

