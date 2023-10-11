Chakwera commits to improving infrastructure in Southern Region

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has assured Blantyre residents and Malawians in the Southern Region that his government will improve road infrastructure in the region.

Chakwera said, unlike with the previous administrations, his administration does not care about the political affiliations of the people when initiating development projects.

He said it was for this reason that his government, through the Roads Fund Administration (RFA), has financed Blantyre City Council to implement a road infrastructure improvement program to align with the Malawi 2063 Agenda.

Some of the roads that have been constructed, rehabilitated, and upgraded include the Chipatala to Kamba Market Road, Michiru to Black Box Road, Chiwembe to Newlands Road via Manje, Makhetha to Ndirande via Nkolokoti, and Namiwawa to Sunnyside.

The transport sector is one of the key priority areas in the agenda. Funds have been secured from the Roads Fund Administration and the treasury for road projects. Most of the roads under construction in the city were opened to traffic by September of this year.

