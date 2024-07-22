Chakwera courts business captains on advancing interests of Malawians

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has called upon business leaders in the country to collaborate with his administration in advancing the interests of Malawians.

Chakwera made the call at Chikoko Bay State Lodge in Mangochi during dinner he hosted for business captains in the Eastern Region.

The Malawi leader is in the Eastern Region where he is fulfilling a number of government businesses, including inspecting various development projects taking place in the region.

President Chakwera said his administration acknowledges the important role business people have in improving the social and economic development of every nation.

He said this is why for the past four years, his government has worked closely with the entrepreneurs to achieve that goal.

“So please know that the goal of this even is not merely to eat, but to collaborate across sectors in service of Malawians, which is a continuation of the work we have been doing together for the past four years and a progression from the discussions we started having earlier in the day. In short, you are here to represent and advance the interests and concerns of the Malawian people, and since you too are of the people and among the people, it gives me enormous joy to welcome you here to Chikokobay, for this is your house and I mean for you to make yourself at home,” said Chakwera.

President Chakwera assured the business community that this administration is working hard to address hiccups in the business sector, stressing that this is a key in growing businesses.

He said this is why he decided to engage business leaders from the Eastern Region to hear from them the challenges they are facing and suggested measures for resolving them.

“And I could think of no better way to leverage the Chikokobay State Lodge than to invite you who are Business Leaders in the Eastern Region and Captains of Industry across Malawi to come here and meet me so that we can discuss how best we can all pull in the same direction to advance the interest of Malawians to safeguard and enhance their income security and food security,” he said.

“So regardless of the table at which you have been seated, please remember that the reason you have been invited tonight is because I myself believe that each of you holds a key that Malawi needs to unlock its potential to achieve income security and food security for its citizens. That means that at around you at your table and in this room are people whom I believe Malawi needs to be part of the solution to the problems we face in our quest to achieve the Malawi 2063 Vision of inclusive wealth and self-reliance on the pillars of mechanization and industrialization of Agriculture, commercialization and institutionalization of Tourism and Mining, and the urbanization and modernization of our enabling catalysts like infrastructure, energy, digital systems, and human capital development programs,” added Chakwera.

Meanwhile, the business leaders have commended the President for his unwavering support to the business community.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!