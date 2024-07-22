NICE calls for collaboration in civic educating Malawians on various issues

National Initiative for Civic Education (Nice) Trust has called upon civil society organizations (CSOs) operating in Dedza District to collaborate in sensitizing Malawians about the importance of participating in the registration exercise in readiness for next year’s general elections.

NICE District Programs Officer for Dedza, Daniel Malango, made the call on the sidelines of the elections for the leadership of Dedza CSO network on Thursday.

Malango, who also presided over the elections, observed that many people in the district are ignorant about the registration exercise for the general elections will commence in September 2024.

“People in the district need to know that registration exercise in readiness for the next year’s general elections will start in September, 2024 and for one to register he or she must provide a valid national identity card as a proof of being a citizen of Malawi,” explained Malango.

Malango explained that the requirement to produce the national identity card during the registration exercise is based on the newly amended electoral laws.

It is important therefore, according to Malango, to raise awareness on the forthcoming registration exercise and also the issue of registering for the national identity cards for those who do not have.

Malango therefore urged CSOs in the district to join hands in sensitizing the masses about the forthcoming exercise.

“CSOs are operating in various parts of the district and regardless of their thematic areas, they need to be informing the people they work with about issues relating to the forthcoming electoral processes” noted Malango.

During the elections for the CSO network, Osborn Nyirongo of Eagle Relief was elected chairperson after beating Heston Nalikole who was acting as chairperson of the network.

In his acceptance speech, Nyirongo urged the network members to be united and avoid working in isolation because most of them have a common agenda.

Over twenty five CSO participated in the elections of their new office bearers who will serve for two years.

