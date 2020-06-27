Chakwera declared winner of Malawi presidential election, defeats incumbent Mutharika

June 27, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi’s  opposition leader Dr Lazarus Chakwera has won the fresh presidential  election, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale announces Saturday evening.

Chakwera: President -elect 

Kachale, a judge of the High Court, declared Chakwera  duly elected and is now president-elect.

Celebrations have broken out in the capital, Lilongwe.

Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) won the elections on his second  attempt to reach the presidency, after a campaign dominated by the country’s faltering economy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
shares