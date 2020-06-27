Chakwera declared winner of Malawi presidential election, defeats incumbent Mutharika
Malawi’s opposition leader Dr Lazarus Chakwera has won the fresh presidential election, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale announces Saturday evening.
Kachale, a judge of the High Court, declared Chakwera duly elected and is now president-elect.
Celebrations have broken out in the capital, Lilongwe.
Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) won the elections on his second attempt to reach the presidency, after a campaign dominated by the country’s faltering economy.
