Chakwera delegates JB to Queen Elizabeth funeral in UK
President Dr Lazarus Maccathy Chakwera has delegated former President Dr Joyce Banda to represent him and Malawi during the funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II in England.
The funeral ceremony of the Queen, who died last week, is expected to take place on Monday next week after her body lay in state at Westminster.
Writing on his face book wall on Tuesday, President Chakwera also said he spoke to Anne Soy of BBC Television to express his thoughts and sentiments about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as part of a special program which will air on the day of the Royal funeral.
The Malawi leader on Tuesday departed Kenya for New York, USA, where he will participate in the 77th United Nations General Assembly taking place between September 13th and 27th, which the President will address on behalf of Malawi on the 22nd September.
He had a stop over in Kenya where he attended the swearing in ceremony of President William Ruto.
Before his departure from Nairobi, President Chakwera and his Ambassador to Kenya, Madam Callista Mutharika, held bilateral talks with a delegation from South Korea led by Mr. Byoung-Gug Choung, Seoul’s Special Envoy to Africa, discussing various areas of mutual cooperation between the two nations.
This year’s UNGA, the first to be held physically since 2020, is timely for the Chakwera administration and the people of Malawi in light of the prevailing social and economic challenges and President Chakwera says he will engage the international community for solutions.
“This is a working trip as we engage world leaders and heads of international institutions from across all sectors of development.
‘Our underlying goal is to bring from New York tangible outcomes in terms of multilateral and bilateral support from development partners in our quest to improve livelihoods of Malawians,’ says Chakwera.
He says furthermore, the UNGA77 theme, ‘A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges’, will seek workable solutions to some of the world’s most vexing issues from poverty, development and climate change to peace and security.
President Chakwera is expected to address the General Assembly next week Thursday, September 22, 2022.