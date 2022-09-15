Malawians rap up Mutharika for suggesting government change

Some Malawians have taken up on various social media platforms to launch an assault on former President Peter Mutharika who on Tuesday attacked President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and called for the government to resign and a caretaker administration be put in place.

He said this would deal with persistent shortage of fuel, persistent power blackouts and the escalating cost of living, among others.

But veteran political, economic and social commentator Humphrey Mvula said Mutharika himself presided over the worst broken regime that landed the country in this current mess.

He said Mutharika needs to be reminded that he was in charge when the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) using a cadet bought envelopes worth MK2 billion for Escom.

He also said that Mulhako wa Alhomwe top brass and DPP party functionaries used to draw fuel on a daily basis from Escom and others stole millions of litres of fuel from Escom.

Ernest Banda said on face book post that State Houses thieves fraudulently imported cement using Mutharika’s TPIN, squandering billions worth of forex.

Banda also said a cabinet minister under Mutharika’s administration embezzled billions from Ministry of Agriculture, burnt down the building in the process destroying evidence.

“DPP cadets stole billions from ESCOM and burnt down the building also yet you did nothing,” he said.

Mary Kusongole alleged Mutharika sold a whole MSB Bank worth trillions of assets for a song to a DPP party corrupt businessman, Thomson Mpinganjira who was convicted of trying to bribe judges.

“If it were not for the trillions of money he stole from Malawians that earned him a questionable bail-pending-appeal, he could have been rotting in jail now,” said Kusongole.

She also said Mutharika’s appointed Malawi Electoral Commission headed by Jane Ansah plunged this country into a civil war, thereby scaring away foreign direct investors, still lives in hiding today.