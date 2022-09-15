High Court finds 10 police officers with case to answer on killing of boy with albinism murder suspect Buleya Lule

The High Court in Lilongwe has found 10 police officers with case to answer in the murder of a boy with albinism murder suspect Buleya Lule, who died in police custody in 2019.

The 10 include Police Commissioner Evelista Chisale, who is former wife to former President Peter Mutharika’s security aide, Norman Chisale.

On the 10 murder suspects, the court has found seven with a case to answer on the murder charge and three with a case to answer on a charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

The court has however acquitted three police officers; Ronnex Kapesa, Robert Chaka and Dereck Mswati on all the charges.

The 13 are accused of murdering Lule, a suspect in the murder of a 14-year-old boy with albinism, Goodson Fanizo in Dedza. Lure was found dead in a police cell at Lilongwe Police Station on the morning of 21 February 2019 and an inquiry report by Malawi Human Rights Commission implicated the 13 police officers in the case. The other accused persons are; Paul Chipole, Ikraim Malata, Richard Kalawire, Innocent Wanda, Steve Mashonga, Maxwell Mbidzi, Dereck Mitswati, Wallen Joshua Chavinda, Ronnex Kapesa, Robert Tchaka and Chifundo Moses Chiwambo.

