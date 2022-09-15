Court stops University of Malawi from establishing 5 schools in the University

The High Court in Zomba has temporarily stopped the Council of the University of Malawi from establishing five schools in the University.

The court injunction was granted on Tuesday.

The court has also granted permission to apply for judicial review against the decision.

This follows an application by law students through their leaders namely Khama Maere , Bentry Nyondo, Gari Mula , Macford Sempulo , Eunice Banda and Ekari Chimera for leave to seek judicial review and an injunction against the implementation of decision.

It also comes a few days after the Council of UNIMA abolished standalone faculties in the university including the Faculty of Law and instituted the five schools.

The five schools are School of Law, Economics and Governance, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, School of Education and School of Natural and Applied Sciences.

Meanwhile the court says if the Council of UNIMA will disobey the order, it may be found guilty of contempt of court and sent to prison or fine or have their assets seized.

