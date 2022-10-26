Chakwera fires Lowe as minister of Agriculture

President Lazarus Chakwera has fired Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe and his Deputy Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima over mismanagement of this year’s Affordable Input Program (AIP). In his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, he said the firing of Lowe and Wirima follows a litany of ill-timed decisions to do with purchase of fertilizer. This also includes a situation in which Malawi has been duped money. Chakwera has since appointed Sam Kawale, who was Lands minister as the new minister of Agriculture.

The President says the action has been necessary due to serious problems related to the organisation of the Affordable Input Program for this year.

Chakwera said the decision to enter into a contract for the supply of fertiliser with a British company, which allegedly pocketed K750 million only to cancel the contract, was unacceptable.

He said government is working on recovering the money.

He has hinted at more changes to his Cabinet to happen soon.