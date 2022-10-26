Sponsors FDH Bank impressed  with FDH Bank Cup tournament

The country’s biggest football official sponsors, FDH Bank says it is ‘absolutely happy’ with the progress of the FDH Bank Cup, which has just finished its second season at the weekend with an all Nyasa Big Bullets affair between the senior team and its reserve side.

FDH Bank Managing Director Noel Mkulichi said the Bank is happy with the progress of the cup and is committed to sponsorship and promoting the growth of football in the country.

“We are impressed with the progress of the FDH Bank Cup, and you will agree with me that through this cup, a lot of football talent has been exposed because even teams in the lower leagues were given a chance to compete and the evidence is what we saw in the finals,” said Mkulichi.

In the finals of the FDH Bank Cup, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve side defied odds to reach the final after knocking off some Super league teams.

Nyasa Big Bullets senior side overcame the Reserve side by beating them 3-1 to clinch the cup and walk home with K25 million prize money while the Reserve side went home with K8 million as losing finalists. Overall, the cup is worth K90 million.

“As a local and home-grown Bank, we are happy that talent is being unearthed and will be grown into big name stars for our national football team through the FDH Bank Cup.

“We also want to congratulate the winners, it was not easy to win this cup, the competition is tough and gets tough each year,” said Mkulichi.

“We also want to applaud the Football Associations of Malawi (FAM) and government for their role in promoting sports in the country.

“Let me assure them that FDH Bank will support their efforts in promoting sports in the country,” added Mkulichi.

