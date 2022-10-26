Former Minister Henry Mussa, former director of Information Munthari convicted of computers theft

October 26, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times
A court in Lilongwe has convicted former Minister of Information Henry Mussa and former director of Information Gideon Munthari for stealing computers and a generator meant for the Ministry of Information worth K10.1 million.

High Court Judge Patrick Chirwa, sitting as Lilongwe chief resident magistrate, found the two guilty of conspiring to commit a felony.

Former Minister Mussa and former information Director Gideon Munthari
Chirwa also found Munthari guilty on the charge of theft by public servant.
The judge said apart from failing to surrender the computers and generator to the ministry, Munthari also failed to produce a report to account for the items.
He  wondered why the former director of Information delivered the computers and the genset at Mussa’s house when the items were meant for Ministry of Information.
Chirwa also questioned why Munthari kept one desktop computer at his house saying if Munthali needed the computer for his work, that should have been placed in his office not at home.
The court also found Mussa guilty of receiving items suspected to have been stolen.
Mussa was the powerful figure in the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) when the party was in power.
The date for sentencing of the two is yet to be communicated.

