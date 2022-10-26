Ministry orders schools in Shire Valley to start, knock off early due to heat wave

Officials from the Ministry of Education have ordered an alteration to school timetables for schools in Shire Valley districts to start and knockoff early in the wake of the heatwave being experienced in the area.

Secretary for Education, Chikondano Mussa says the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services warned of rising temperatures of above 42 degrees Celsius in and surrounding areas.

The heat wave is expected to be intense between midday to 3 pm and is expected to last for five days ending Sunday.

Mussa says the waiver means teachers and learners should conduct classes between 7 am and 11 am to ensure everyone is protected from the heatwave.

The statement also encourages teachers and learners to hydrate at all times and that teachers and learners be allowed to put on loose clothes and that classes should be conducted under shade.

