Chakwera meets One Campaign Africa movement team

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday met a delegation from One Campaign Africa, a black movement working to end extreme poverty in Africa.

Speaking after meeting Chakwera at Capital Hill in Lilongwe, One Campaign Africa Executive Director, Serah Makka, said the organisation is moved by Dr Chakwera’s vision in dealing with poverty in Malawi.

Makka said One Campaign Africa works with governments to help in shaping policy solutions that improve and save millions of lives.

State House Chief advisor to the First Lady, Macduff Phiri, said Malawi needs friends and voices that speak on its behalf on the international stage.

He said President Chakwera met the movement during the Congressional Black Caucus on his recent trip to the US and has come to Malawi after being convinced the leadership in Malawi wants to end poverty.

He said the Malawi Government is geared to partner with such movements that can lobby for African liberation from poverty and disease.

