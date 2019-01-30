Chakwera first, Mutharika last but one to present nomination papers – MEC

The Malawi Electoral Commission has released the official programme for presentation of nomination papers for all aspiring presidential candidates in the much awaited Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Tripartite Elections slated for May 21 2019.

The presentation of nomination papers will run from February 4 to 8 2019.

According to a statement released by electoral body made available to Nyasa Times, candidates for Parliamentary and Local Government Elections will present their nomination

papers to their respective Constituency Returning Officers (CROs) while Presidential Election candidates will present their nomination papers to the Commission at the Chichiri International Conference Centre (COMESA Hall).

The programme indicates that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will be the first to present his papers on Monday 4th February at exactly 9:00am. He already announced his runningmate as Sidik Mia.

Professor John Chisi of Umodzi Party will be second at 11:00am followed by Ms. Florence Fulayi [Independent] and Tikonze People’s Movement torch bearer Dr. Cassim Chilumpha.

On Tuesday 5th February, the presentation continues with Peter DSD Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD), Enock Chihana of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Rodrick Mankhambera (Independent), former president Dr. Joyce Hilda Mtila (People’s Party) and Chris Bulachano of the Democratic Federal Alliance (DFA).

State Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima ( UTM) will present his papers on Tuesday 5th February followed by Dr. Chris Daza of Democratic People’s Congress (DEPECO),

Mrs Sally Kumwenda Yadwad, Leadership with Compassion (LCP) and Ras Chikomeni David Chirwa who is standing on Independent ticket.

Balaka based independent candidate Pastor Dr Baxter Boyd Natulu (Independent )will present his papers on Thursday followed by United Democratic Front’s (UDF) Atupele Austin Muluzi, followed by Loudon Malingamoyo Phiri of National Salvation Front (NASAF),Henry Jailos Mdebwe and former vice president Khumbo Hastings Kachali, Freedom Party (FP).

On the final day Friday February 8, it will be the turn of independent candidate, Chimbuna Belekiah, United Independence Party (UIP) in the morning.

In the afternoon session, Reverend Hadwick Kaliya (Independent) then the incumbent President Peter Mutharika of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and finally Damiano Ganiza (Independent).

MEC has since appealed to all candidates and their supporters to observe their respective time allocated to them.

The Commission has also assured all Malawians that it has put in place strict security measures to ensure the safety of the candidates and their supporters.

“However, candidates and their supporters are also encouraged to maintain peace and order and avoid provocative actions in the event that they meet with counterparts at the presentation venues” reads part of the statement.

Finally, the candidates are also reminded to make sure that they meet the eligibility criteria for the position they are vying for and also ensure that they have deposited their nomination fees before presenting their papers.

Meanwhile, the SMS/USSD voter verification will close to the public at12 mid night on Thursday, 31st January, 2019.

The verification process has been operational since phase one of voters’ register inspections, and has so far been accessed by over 560,423 registered voters.

Voters can verify their names by dialing *2019# on TNM and Airtel networks and follow instructions before the closing time.

This facility is free and one handset can be used by more than one person to verify voter registration details.

So far total number of verified registrants is 6,859,570 according to the MEC Statement.

