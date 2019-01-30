Sally Nyundo returns to studio for new 10 CD music album

Renowned reggae artist Sally Nyundo will in April this year release a new 10 CD music album and two videos after a two-year break from the music scene.

Speaking in an interview , Sally Nyundo said he was set to bounce back with the new album.

“Currently, I’m based in South Africa and busy recording my new album titled “Sanctified” which will come out in April.

“I think it is time to break the silence, after 2 years; my last album was in 2016,” Nyundo said.

Nyundo, who came in the limelight with his hit song Ras amadya mzimbe, said his absence from the music scene is because he is doing school in South Africa.

“The silence comes in because I’m studying in South Africa. Again, as the saying goes, ‘A good wine takes time to be ready’, I had to take some time off to come up with good songs for my fans,” Nyundo said.

The album has songs like Suffer in silence, Mwachita Zazikulu and Ingotola mwala.

“My message to our fans is that they should expect very different album from the previous ones. This album is more of my life experience and it is more intimate to many soul journeys.

“It has the spiritual content in it and it’s one of those albums that inspire many people,” Nyundo said.

The songs were produced and mastered by Chris Kele and are being recorded at Blue Arts Studios in Johannesburg, South Africa.

