Chilima accuses DPP of ‘rigging through terror and intimidation’

Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is torchbearer of UTM Party in the May 21 elections, has accused the DPP–led government of perpetuating violence as another form of rigging the outcome of the polls but expressed confidence that even in the event of terror his party is ready to usher in the change Malawi needs.

The UTM leader told a news conference broadcast live on Zodiak TV and Radion on Wednesday from Lilongwe that violence and intimidation is a form of vote rigging.

He said that is a tactic used by unpopular parties and that the DPP is no exception.

“My fellow Malawians, you must understand that violence and intimidation is a form of vote rigging. Violence and intimidation is used by unpopular politicians to stop others from effectively campaigning and canvassing for votes, thereby denying voters the choice they desperately need,” said Chilima.

“Violence and intimidation is used by undemocratic and unprogressive tribal parties to create a climate of fear for everyone because they know they cannot fairly compete and win and the DPP is no exception. Violence and intimidation is being used to stop people from organizing rallies or attending rallies,” he added.

Chilima continued: “ The idea is to depress the opposition vote. But they shall fail miserably. They shall fail miserably because good overcomes evil. They shall fail miserably because Malawians are made of sterner stuff!,” said Chilima.

The UTM leader said he held a news conference as he felt “morally compelled and politically responsible” to discuss events threatening the elections and attempts at circumventing the will of the people.”

Chilima also condemned in particular, the undressing of UTM woman in Mangochi and the beating of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporter Edward Govati in Blantyre.

“The sad case of Veronica Katanga, a member of The UTM, who was undressed by cowardly alleged DPP thugs is only a tip of the iceberg. We are talking about it because it was caught on camera. How about the so many powerless men, women, boys and girls that are beaten, harassed because they do not subscribe to the ideals of the ruling party? The case of Edward Govati, a MCP sympathizer who was brutally and savagely beaten by surrogates of the DPP is again only a tip of the iceberg,” said Chilima.

Malawi will hold watershed elections on May 21. The country has held competitive elections since 1993, when the repressive one-party regime of Hastings Kamuzu Banda, who ruled for three decades after independence, ended.

But analysts say the country is still mired in a cycle of personality-driven patronage politics that feeds graft.

