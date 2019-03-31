Chakwera flashes red card to Mutharika, DPP: ‘Pack up and go!’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday flashed a red card referees use to enforce discipline during matches, against President Peter Mutharika, accusing him and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for failure to keep its manifesto promise.

During a mass political campaign rally in Zomba ahead of the May 21 Tripartite Elections; Chakwera grabbed the red card, which leads to a player’s ejection from the match, and waved it, saying he was showing it to Mutharika and DPP.

“I am flashing a red card that it is time for those in power now to pack up and go,” said Chakwera.

Nyasa Times understands that MCP will be distributing red cards – the symbol of Chakwera’s campaign – so that supporters should show their red cards on Fridays, to display their displeasure with the DPP-led government.

Mutharika and Chakwera have emerged as bitter rivals since the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections in which Chakwera trailed Mutharika in the presidential race.

In his speech, Chakwera accused the DPP administration that it has “miserably failed” to deliver on its socio-economic promises to Malawians.

He charged that the DPP had lied in promising that it would fight corruption, improve living standards, transform the economy, provide good governance and ensure equity and equality.

Chakwera said there is no need for Malawians to keep DPP in power as it has failed in the five years it has governed the country, often feeding Malawians lies and stealing from them and torturing them.

On her part, leader of People’s Party and former president Joyce Banda reiterated Chakwera’s sentiments, describing DPP as a failed entity with broken promises and full of lies as there is nothing much to show development-wise.

Banda’s party is in electoral alliance with MCP together with former vice president Khumbo Kachali’s Freedom Party.

Kachali also spoke at the rally and lauded the “unity of purpose” the parties have shown to rally behind Chakwera’s candidature.

Speaking earlier, MCP vice president and running mate Sidik Mia said they were heading for electoral victory in May.

