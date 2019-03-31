DPP cadets beat up UTM’s Chidanti in Nsanje

Over 100 ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets descended on UTM Party spokesperson Dr Joseph Chidanti Malunga beating him up in Nsanje on Sunday afternoon and had to run to Police to save his life.

Chidanti confirmed in an interview with Nyasa Times that indeed he was beaten and is taking refuge at Nsanje Police Station.

“Its true I have been beaten by DPP cadets who were trying to remove our flags here in Nsanje. Right now am at Nsanje Police Station for my safety, ” said Chidanti.

He condemned the political violence saying Malawi is for everyone and people should not be intimidated.

Other sources in Nsanje said the DPP cadets were removing flags of all other political parties save for DPP and UDF in preparation for a DPP rally to be addressed by DPP Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa.

UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati condemned the incident and said the party will report the issue to the Malawi Electoral Commission for their action.

” We have been saying all along that DPP is scared and has been sponsoring violence. Since Malawi Electoral Commission said we should be reporting these kind of incidents especially now that we are in campaign period, we will do just that,” said Kaliati.

“This violence by DPP just vindicates our position we have been saying all along that this party is on it’s way out and it’s very painful when you see clearly that a woman doesn’t want you anymore, others resort to violence and this is what is happening to DPP,” added Kaliati.

