Nyasa BB whack Nomads to win Ecobank Charity Shield

Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday 31st March 2018 successfully defended the Charity Shield after beating their sworn in rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in a thrilling encounter played at the Kamuzu stadium in Blantyre.

This years tournament was sponsored by Eco Bank to the tune of K12 million.

Bullets was the better side all afternoon, more especially in the first half.

They put the Nomads under pressure but never opened up much of a lead with experienced striker Chiukepo Msowoya wasting a number of clear scoring opportunities.

The second half Wanderers looked increasingly dangerous as they seemed to have found their footing following the introduction of Felix Zulu and Francisco Madinga who replaced Francis Mkonda and Chikondi Kamanga

However, it was time for Msowoya to make right in the 67th minutes when he produced a powerful shot straight into the net beating Wanderers goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa who had a fantastic afternoon and was deemed to be man of the match.

Msowoya received a cream pass from pint sized Malawi Under 23 international midfielder Mike Mkwate before yawning the Nomads net.

Mkwate was a marvel to watch through his present moments in the pitch until late in the second half when he was rested after completing his mission of tormenting the Lali Lubani outfit and was replaced with Nelson Kangunje.

Wanderers tried to level the scores hoping for penalty shootouts but their efforts were not enough.

Bullets defended the lead jealously led by Captain John Lanjesi alongside Charles Petro and Pilirani Zonda.

The trio took good care of Wanderers Nigerian Striker Babatunde who was on fire on Saturday scoring a brace when Wanderers beat Masters Security 4-0 to book their ticket into the finalwi

1-0 it ended to the satisfaction of Bullets Coach Calisto Pasuwa .

Speaking to Mibawa Television after the match, the winning coach hailed his boys for the spirited performance.

He admitted it was a tough match but thanked his defence for containing the pressure through out the game.

Pasuwa also urged all Bullets supporters to keep calm as he builds the team.

“Supporters, we are still building the team and learning, we still need their support and with their support we will go far” said Pasuwa.

On his part, Wanderers Team Manager Steve Madeira was saddened with the loss but was courageous enough to congratulate the People’s Team.

Madeira said they will go back to the drawing back to rectify some of the mistakes noted during the charity shield tourney

