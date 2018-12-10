Chakwera for reduced presidential powers, strong mining laws

Chakwera and Mia at MCP rally in Ntcheu

Malawi Congresss Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera says his administration will initiate that the powers of the State Presidentbe reduced once voted into power in next year’s elections.

Chakwera addressing an MCP rally in Nctheu central constituency

Speaking at Khuzi Primary School grounds in the area of Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu District during a political rally on Saturday , Chakwera said he will ensure trimming of the powers of holders of the highest office on the land, especially in appointing members of boards and key positions in parastatals and government institutions.

“Our constitution gives too much powers for the presidency and as MCP we will not allow that to continue,” he said.

Chakwera, who is also leader of opposition, also said the country needs strong laws to regulate the mining industry, bemoaning lawlessness sin the extractive industry.

“Either contracts are given to people in non professional manner, as you saw un Kayelekera, or people are just going around doing mining without telling people what they are doing.

“There are also those who just involve villagers, looking for whatever they are looking for, rubies and so forth,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera, accompanied by MCP vice presidenta dn May 21 2019 running mate in the presidential race, Sidik Mia, said MCP will ensure that Malawians should be “beneficiaries of all things Hod has endowed us with.”

“Let us put i place laws that protect Malawians and protect the extraction of such minerals to the end that everyone develops and prospers alongside everyone else.”

On health delivery services, Chakwera said MCP will ensure there is adequate supply of drugs and will make sure hospitals and health centres have adequate ambulances.

He also pledged that other ambulances will be specific to help people who might get injured during car accidents along Blantyre to Lilongwe M1 Road.

On education, Chakwera promised to provide a lot of early child development centres and also to build enough school blocks as well as providing adequate teaching and learning materials.

On agriculture, Chakwera promised to build more factories to manufacture juice from abundant fruits the countries have such as mangoes and tangerines.

He said it is sad that people have plenty of ,ango trees but just for inadequate retail market and in the end the mangoes just go to waste.

Chakweta said the imports a lot of juice brands from outside the country because it did not provide a conducive environment for entrepreneurs to open such factories.

Speaking earlier, Mia promised the people that he will ensure that he drives MCP into government.

Mia said Malawians are tired with the ever growing poverty which the country is going through.

