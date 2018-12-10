Silver pip Bullets, date Wanderers in Fisd Cup finals

Bullets kocked out of Fisd Cup by Silver Strikers

Silver Strikers on Sunday 9th December 2018 set up a Fisd Challenge

Cup final clash against Mighty Be Forward Wanderers after edging Nyasa

Big Bullets 2-0 in an exciting semi-final clash played at the Bingu

National Stadium (BNS) in the Capital Lilongwe.



From the word go, Silver showed that they are in for serious business

as they launched quick attacks forcing Bullets to concede two corner

kicks in the opening five minutes.



The Central Bankers scored a goal in each half through Michael Tette

and Khuda Muyawa.



Tette scored the opening goal in the 11th minute after Bullets defence

went to bed.



The other goal was scored from the penalty spot in the 78th minute.



Few minutes later Silver Strikers goalkeeper Brighton Munthali came to

the rescue of Silver twice, keeping out a Bright Munthali’s shot and a

Chiukepo Msowoya’s header.



Munthali was at it again when he tipped over a Pilirani Zonda shot

from a distance.



In the second half, Bullets looked a rejuvenated side failed but

failed to do enough to unlock the Central Bankers defence which

comprised of Mark Fodya on the left, Hebert Wayekha, Yunus Sheriff and

Trevor Kalema.



Bullets expatriate coach Calisto Pasuwa made few changes but yielded nothing.



He brought in Fischer Kondowe and Henry Kabichi replacing Macpharen

Mgwira and Nelson Kangunje.



The Bankers also made changes to secure their lead.



2-0 it ended in favour of Silver.



This means that the Bankers will face Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in

the finals to be played at an official venue and date to be announced

by the main organisers Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in

consultation with the sponsors Foundation For Irrigation and

Sustainable Development (FISD) Company Limited.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :