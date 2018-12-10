Silver Strikers on Sunday 9th December 2018 set up a Fisd Challenge
Cup final clash against Mighty Be Forward Wanderers after edging Nyasa
Big Bullets 2-0 in an exciting semi-final clash played at the Bingu
National Stadium (BNS) in the Capital Lilongwe.
From the word go, Silver showed that they are in for serious business
as they launched quick attacks forcing Bullets to concede two corner
kicks in the opening five minutes.
The Central Bankers scored a goal in each half through Michael Tette
and Khuda Muyawa.
Tette scored the opening goal in the 11th minute after Bullets defence
went to bed.
The other goal was scored from the penalty spot in the 78th minute.
Few minutes later Silver Strikers goalkeeper Brighton Munthali came to
the rescue of Silver twice, keeping out a Bright Munthali’s shot and a
Chiukepo Msowoya’s header.
Munthali was at it again when he tipped over a Pilirani Zonda shot
from a distance.
In the second half, Bullets looked a rejuvenated side failed but
failed to do enough to unlock the Central Bankers defence which
comprised of Mark Fodya on the left, Hebert Wayekha, Yunus Sheriff and
Trevor Kalema.
Bullets expatriate coach Calisto Pasuwa made few changes but yielded nothing.
He brought in Fischer Kondowe and Henry Kabichi replacing Macpharen
Mgwira and Nelson Kangunje.
The Bankers also made changes to secure their lead.
2-0 it ended in favour of Silver.
This means that the Bankers will face Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in
the finals to be played at an official venue and date to be announced
by the main organisers Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in
consultation with the sponsors Foundation For Irrigation and
Sustainable Development (FISD) Company Limited.
Silver pip Bullets, date Wanderers in Fisd Cup finals
Silver Strikers on Sunday 9th December 2018 set up a Fisd Challenge
Leave a Reply