Chakwera for transitioning to a digital economy

September 27, 2023 Watipaso Mzungu - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has called for the country to transition to a digital economy, saying this is key to increasing upward mobility and access to financial services.

Chakwera added that transitioning to the digital economy will offer opportunities for upward economic mobility and access to services such as e-Learning, e-Health, e-Government, among others.

President Chakwera (2nd from L) posing for a photo with Pan African investors

The Malawi leader made the sentiments after meeting a group of Pan African investors on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA/

Chakwera said the investors have expressed eagerness to explore and support Malawi in streamlining digital capabilities across all the key sectors of the economy.

“The team comprised representatives from Africa Centre for Advanced Technology, Helping Hands Organisation, Attoban Inc. and Government of Uganda. The delegation are members of the PLO Lumumba investment delegation that I met last month in Lilongwe,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“We will continue engaging one another so that Malawi should in the foreseeable future fully use technology as a stimulator of economic growth through increased productivity, job creation and entrepreneurship,” he concluded.

