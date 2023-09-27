Murder victim laid to rest, family faults Zikhale over security lapse remarks

Agnes Katengeza, whose brutal killing over the weekend in Lilongwe exposed the country’s gross security lapse, was laid to rest on Tuesday in the Capital City amid renewed and heightened calls for the Chakwera administration to tighten security.

US ambassador to Malawi David Young and Reserve Bank of Malawi governor Wilson Banda were among the mourners who gathered in Area 18 in Lilongwe for Katengeza’s sombre send off.

A representative of the Katengeza family, Richard Chimthunzi expressed shock with remarks made by Homeland Security minister Ken Zikhale Ng’oma that the recurring cases of mysterious and brutal killings in Malawi is not a sign of security lapses.

This follows Zikhale Ng’oma’s press conference on Monday in Lilongwe where he said the recent brutal killings is not a threat to national security as other people are purporting.

In his eulogy, Chimthuzi said such remarks are retrogressive in apprehending those connected to the recent murder cases.

He described late Katengeza as a very dedicated young lady with big dreams in life.

Agnes Katengeza’s death shocked the nation as it came barely days after another person, Allan Wittika, was killed in a similar manner.

Katengeza, a Reserve Bank of Malawi employee, was murdered and dumped in her car in Lilongwe.

Police said they are zeroing in on her suspected killers who are seen in a video which has gone viral on social media platforms, walking majestically after dumping her vehicle in Area 47, in Lilongwe.

